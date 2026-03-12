Top 10 countries account for 79pc of planned rooms

Audio By Vocalize

A record 123,846 rooms across 675 hotels and resorts are set to be built in Africa this year, representing year-on-year growth of 18.6 per cent.

This is according to the 2026 Hotel Chain Development Pipelines in Africa report by W Hospitality Group.

While the overall plan reflects strong continental expansion, data show that development activities are increasingly concentrated in a small number of dominant markets.

The top ten countries now account for 79 per cent of planned rooms and more than 75 per cent of new signings, reinforcing their growing influence on Africa’s hotel development trajectory.

Egypt leads with 45,984 rooms across 185 hotel properties, more than one-third of the entire African pipeline and over four times the number in second-placed Morocco, which has 10,606 rooms across 75 properties.

Together, Egypt and Morocco account for more than 45 per cent of total pipeline rooms, and their share continues to grow due to the high volume of new signings.

Egypt alone recorded 39 new deals last year and anticipates 33 openings in 2026, reinforcing its sustained development momentum.

“The data clearly show that Africa’s hotel development story is being driven by a handful of high-performing markets, with Egypt firmly at the forefront in both signings and projected openings,” said Managing Director of W Hospitality Group Trevor Ward.

Nigeria ranks third with 8,480 rooms, including 57 in the pipeline, followed by Kenya with 6,190 rooms and 35 in the pipeline.

Some of the key developments include three new Choice Hotels (Ascend Collection in Maasai Mara, Clarion and Quality Inn in Nairobi), the JW Marriott Mount Kenya Rhino (to be opened in June 2026), and three new hotels at the Bomas of Kenya.

Ethiopia comes fourth at 5,964 rooms with 34 hotels in the pipeline, followed by Cape Verde with 4,328 rooms and 17 hotels expected to be constructed in 2026.

At position seven is Tunisia with 4,189 rooms that will be provided by 15 hotels in the pipeline, followed by Tanzania with 29 hotels and 4,159 rooms, then South Africa with 31 hotels that will create 4,136 rooms.

Ghana closes the top 10 with 26 hotels planned for development that will create 3,942 rooms. Beyond overall scale, the pipeline status data reveal that execution momentum is currently strongest in East Africa.

Ethiopia and Kenya both have nearly 80 per cent of their rooms under construction, closely followed by Tanzania at 77.5 per cent.

This compares with significantly lower proportions of projects under construction in markets such as Nigeria at 39.2 per cent and Cape Verde at 8.6 per cent.

While North Africa dominates in overall volume, East Africa is leading in terms of projects actively progressing toward completion and near-term delivery.

“What stands out this year is the strength of East Africa in terms of projects moving forward. Kenya, Ethiopia and Tanzania show some of the highest construction ratios on the continent, which suggests that this is where we are likely to see new supply coming through in the short to medium term,” said Ward.

At the operator level, development activity remains highly concentrated among a small number of global brands.

Marriott International leads with 31,782 rooms, followed by Hilton and Accor, with the Big Five global chains – including IHG and Radisson Hotel Group - accounting for around 80 per cent of all pipeline hotels and rooms across Africa.

Although more than 65,000 rooms are forecast to open in 2026 and 2027, historical actualisation rates suggest delivery may fall short of projections, highlighting the ongoing gap between ambition and execution.

For instance, in 2026, 183 hotels are expected to be opened, contributing to 31,768 rooms and the same number of cumulative new rooms. In 2027, 177 hotels are planned for opening with 33,881 rooms and 65,149 cumulative new rooms.

In 2028, 131 hotels are expected to be completed, leading to 25,065 rooms and 90,214 cumulative rooms.

In 2029, 60 hotels are expected to be completed, offering 11,001 rooms and 101,215 cumulative new rooms, and a yet to be confirmed year will see 124 hotels set to be completed, resulting in 22,631 rooms and 123, 846 cumulative new rooms.

A deeper analysis of these trends – including signings, construction progress and anticipated openings – will be presented at the Future Hospitality Summit Africa, taking place from March 31 to April 1 in Nairobi.