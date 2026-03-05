Why this is the best time to own a house

Defence Principal Secretary Patrick Mariru and Laikipa MP Jane Kagiri inspecting Nanyuki Affordable Housing Project. [Boniface Gikandi, Standard]
Josea Cheruiyot is the acting Head of Research and Strategy at the Kenya Mortgage Refinance Company (KMRC) whose role is ensuring that projections, policies, and planning for Kenya’s mortgage market are viable andsustainable for generations to come.
Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special
offers!
Pick your favourite topics below for a tailor made homepage just for you