New Sh400 million mall targets Nairobi's Eastlands retail boom

By James Wanzala | Feb. 25, 2026
When Kenya’s First self-checkout service was introduced at Carrefour Westgate shopping mall. [File, Standard]

Real estate investment and development company MRE Real Estate has lined up a Sh400 million mixed-use commercial complex in Eastlands, Nairobi.

The three-storey building that will be located along Manyanja Road will sit on about half an acre next to Berean Fellowship Church. It is aimed at transforming the retail landscape in one of the city’s fastest-growing urban corridors, Eastlands.

The investment, covering both land acquisition and construction, is designed to capitalise on rising demand for modern retail infrastructure in high-density residential zones.

It will feature Quickmart supermarket as anchor tenant, Rubis petrol station, convenience retail pharmacy Goodlife International Limited, food and beverage outlets, flexible retail spaces for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and family recreational areas.

“The integrated model is designed to generate sustained daily traffic by clustering complementary services in one location while strengthening tenant viability through shared customer flows,” said MRE Real Estate Chief Executive Eric Muli during the groundbreaking on Tuesday.

Quickmart’s Head of Projects, Humphrey Mburugu, highlighted the growing demand for organised retail in Nairobi’s urban residential zones.

Retail Development Manager at Rubis Nelson Owiye said that integrating fuel services within mixed-use retail developments improves accessibility and supports daily consumer mobility.

The project has recorded 80 per cent booking with 25,000 square feet of retail space already leased, according to Muli. “Construction is scheduled for completion by August 2026, with an official opening planned for September,” he said.

The development is expected to create direct and indirect employment, support SME expansion, stimulate consumer spending, enhance local infrastructure, and increase property values across the Eastlands corridor.

“We have five more projects in the pipeline, two this year and three next year at Kamakis along Eastern Bypass, Kitenglea, Syokimau and UpperHill,” said Muli.

