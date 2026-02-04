×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Built environment interns acquire skills in State's housing programmes

By Boniface Gikandi | Feb. 4, 2026
Casual workers offering services at an affordable housing project site in Mukuru, Nairobi. [File, Standard]

More than 5,498 interns in the built environment are serving in supervisory roles under the affordable housing and economic stimulus package projects to further sharpen their supervisory skills in the sector.

The interns, holders of degrees and diplomas, are spread across 41 fields implemented by the Department of Housing and Urban Planning to provide supervisors with responsibility across the building and construction industry in the 47 counties.

The programme has also enabled the government to establish the number of professionals in the building and construction industry.

In the programme, there are 366 civil engineers, 359 electrical engineers, 346 structural engineers, 240 architects, and 159 land surveyors, among other professionals absorbed in the key projects.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Housing Permanent Secretary (PS) Charles Hinga said the interns will acquire practical skills designed to restore sanity in the construction sector.

“Some of the youths are experts in assembling lifts, which are crucial in the Affordable Housing programme once completed,” said the PS, adding that more than 38,000 youths applied for the few internship slots.

In Nyeri County, Housing Director Asumptor Kavuu says there are 109 interns.

John Mwangi, an engineer in the building and construction sub-sector, described the internship programme as a well-thought-out programme that will assist many youth to acquire the necessary skills.

Alice Nyokabi says her daughter, an electrician ism set to gain the necessary experience that will allow her to venture into the job market.

“We appreciate the government for the internship that is demanded in the building and construction field and which has been missing in many of the private companies,” said Ms Nyokabi, a resident of Mweiga town. 

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Construction Industry Built Environment Interns Affordable Housing Programme Construction Sector
.

Latest Stories

Kalonzo arrives in Washington for Prayer Breakfast
Kalonzo arrives in Washington for Prayer Breakfast
Politics
By Mike Kihaki
3 hrs ago
Politics is taking the shine off noble Nyota empowerment fund
Opinion
By Elias Mokua
3 hrs ago
Junior Starlets players dominate Kenya U20 team
Sports
By Elizabeth Mburugu
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Not so fast: ODM ties to Azimio still binding no new coalition yet
By David Odongo 3 hrs ago
Not so fast: ODM ties to Azimio still binding no new coalition yet
IEBC faces big credibility test amid changes at the top
By Ndung’u Gachane 3 hrs ago
IEBC faces big credibility test amid changes at the top
Like his rise, controversy pushes Marjan out of IEBC
By Esther Nyambura 3 hrs ago
Like his rise, controversy pushes Marjan out of IEBC
Feeding programme on edge, schools shut as drought crisis jeopardizes learning in Isiolo
By Josphat Thiong’o 3 hrs ago
Feeding programme on edge, schools shut as drought crisis jeopardizes learning in Isiolo
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved