Built environment interns acquire skills in State's housing programmes

Casual workers offering services at an affordable housing project site in Mukuru, Nairobi. [File, Standard]

More than 5,498 interns in the built environment are serving in supervisory roles under the affordable housing and economic stimulus package projects to further sharpen their supervisory skills in the sector.

The interns, holders of degrees and diplomas, are spread across 41 fields implemented by the Department of Housing and Urban Planning to provide supervisors with responsibility across the building and construction industry in the 47 counties.

The programme has also enabled the government to establish the number of professionals in the building and construction industry.

In the programme, there are 366 civil engineers, 359 electrical engineers, 346 structural engineers, 240 architects, and 159 land surveyors, among other professionals absorbed in the key projects.

Housing Permanent Secretary (PS) Charles Hinga said the interns will acquire practical skills designed to restore sanity in the construction sector.

“Some of the youths are experts in assembling lifts, which are crucial in the Affordable Housing programme once completed,” said the PS, adding that more than 38,000 youths applied for the few internship slots.

In Nyeri County, Housing Director Asumptor Kavuu says there are 109 interns.

John Mwangi, an engineer in the building and construction sub-sector, described the internship programme as a well-thought-out programme that will assist many youth to acquire the necessary skills.

Alice Nyokabi says her daughter, an electrician ism set to gain the necessary experience that will allow her to venture into the job market.

“We appreciate the government for the internship that is demanded in the building and construction field and which has been missing in many of the private companies,” said Ms Nyokabi, a resident of Mweiga town.