Fodder farming: The new frontier in agri real estate

Githaiga Kihara displays a sample of Napier grass cuttings at his commercial seedlings fodder farm in Tetu, Nyeri. He has twelve varieties of animal fodders in his farm. [File, Standard]
Changing weather patterns, extreme temperatures, and unpredictable rainfall have made it increasingly challenging for farmers to provide adequate nutrition for their animals.
