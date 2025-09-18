How African urban planners can tap into population rise

Nairobi's skyline from Westlands. African countries need to invest in infrastructure and services that expand social opportunity, such as accessible public transport. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Africa’s population is projected to nearly double by 2050, with 80 per cent of that growth being concentrated in urban areas, leaving two out of three Africans living in cities.

This expansion of cities at an unprecedented rate will bring both challenges and opportunities for African countries.