How African urban planners can tap into population rise

Africa’s population is projected to nearly double by 2050, with 80 per cent of that growth being concentrated in urban areas, leaving two out of three Africans living in cities.
This expansion of cities at an unprecedented rate will bring both challenges and opportunities for African countries.
Unlock the Full Story — Join Thousands of Informed Kenyans Today
- Unlimited access to all premium content
- Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
- Mobile-optimized reading experience
- Weekly Newsletters
- MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted