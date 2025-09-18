×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Read Offline Anywhere
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Affordable housing lie: Why Ruto's numbers do not add up

By Graham Kajilwa | Sep. 18, 2025
President William Ruto and Deputy President Prof Kithure Kindiki inspect the ongoing construction of the 4,566-unit Shauri Moyo B Affordable Housing Project in Kamukunji Constituency, Nairobi, earlier this year. [PCS]

Upon returning to the country from Ethiopia recently, President William Ruto, for the umpteenth time, defended the Affordable Housing Programme (AHP).

This time, he cited South Korea, Singapore, and Malaysia as examples of how a country can catapult its economy through housing.

Get Full Access for Ksh99/Week
Uncover the stories others won’t tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Access this article for Ksh5
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Affordable Housing Programme Ruto Affordable Housing Programme Kenya Kwanza Projects Affordable Housing Units
.

Latest Stories

Trans Nzoia banks on new seed technology to boost farmers' resilience
Trans Nzoia banks on new seed technology to boost farmers' resilience
Smart Harvest
By Juliet Omelo
35 mins ago
Kenya eyes double gold on penultimate day of world championships
Athletics
By AFP
43 mins ago
Former Barca presidents deny corruption at ref scandal court appearance
Football
By AFP
48 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Why global ratings agency is doubting Mbadi's debt strategy
By Brian Ngugi 1 hr ago
Why global ratings agency is doubting Mbadi's debt strategy
How illicit financial flows cost Kenya Sh243b annually
By Graham Kajilwa 1 hr ago
How illicit financial flows cost Kenya Sh243b annually
Plan to move teachers' Sh20b medical cover to SHA sparks storm
By Lewis Nyaundi 2 hrs ago
Plan to move teachers' Sh20b medical cover to SHA sparks storm
'Wantam' reality? How wind of change is sweeping Africa
By David Odongo 2 hrs ago
'Wantam' reality? How wind of change is sweeping Africa
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved