Man United captain Bruno Fernandes hits back at Roy Keane over 'lie'

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Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes and former player Roy Keane [AFP]

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has accused Roy Keane of lying about his successful bid to break the Premier League record for most assists in a single season.

Fernandes reached a record 21 assists for United in the top-flight this term when he laid on a goal for Patrick Dorgu in Sunday's 3-0 win at Brighton.

The 31-year-old equalled the previous record, shared by Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne, a week earlier during United's 3-2 victory over Nottingham Forest.

But former United midfielder Keane has been unimpressed by Fernandes' pursuit of the landmark.

The outspoken Keane said Fernandes had put individual glory over the team's interests, describing him as being at the centre of a "circus act".

Speaking on The Overlap podcast, Keane said: "After the (Forest) game, he got interviewed and he said, the captain of Manchester United said: 'A few times, I probably should have shot but I made them passes.'

"Wow. How can your mindset as a footballer be going into a match to be about an individual record? He won't be winning trophies, not with that mindset of the team."

However, the former United captain appeared to have mistaken Fernandes' comments because the Portugal star actually said: "There were probably moments today when I should have passed instead of shooting.

"I'm very happy for the assist, but more than that, I'm happy for the win and to finish the season on a high."

Asked on Monday about Keane's blast, Fernandes slammed the Old Trafford legend.

"Like I've always said, I don't mind criticism," Fernandes told The Diary of a CEO podcast. "What I don't like is when people lie about things and (in) this case that you said about Roy Keane basically what he said is a lie.

"Either he saw some other interview or he can't say that I said one thing that I've just not said and luckily for me everything is on record.

"I accept that he might like me as a player or not, like me as a person or not. But what I don't like is that he puts words in my mouth that have not been said."

Fernandes' superb form this season helped United finish third in the top-flight and earned him the Football Writers Association and Premier League Player of the season awards.

But he was so unhappy with Keane's criticism that he contacted former United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to ask for the Irishman's phone number so the pair could address the issue.

"Obviously I think I've always showed a lot of respect for Roy Keane and for everything he's done for the club and for everything he's always said," Fernandes said.

"What I don't like is that people make their own words on what I say and it's not true."