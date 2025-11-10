×
Man City 'live' for moments like Liverpool win, says Dias

By AFP | Nov. 10, 2025
Manchester City players celebrate scoring in the English Premier League vs Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium on November 9, 2025. (Darren Staples / AFP)

Manchester City captain Ruben Dias said Pep Guardiola's men were back to their best after a 3-0 win over Liverpool closed the gap on Premier League leaders Arsenal to four points.

City finished 13 points adrift of the Reds last season in their first trophyless campaign for eight years under Guardiola.

However, a refresh in the past two transfer windows has helped make City title contenders once more.

Guardiola celebrated his 1,000th match in management in style as goals from Erling Haaland, Nico Gonzalez and Jeremy Doku inflicted Liverpool's fifth defeat in their last six league games.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

"Obviously very happy for him (Guardiola). We live for games like this. There is no higher level than this kind of level," said Dias.

"The differences of everyone ready to show up and ready to sacrifice for the guy next to him. I remember before I came to this club and watching this club -- these were the details that made them win so much.

"This is not new, this has been going on for a while now. We have been talking about a rebuild since last season.

"Of course there are new faces because of the ones that left, but that quality stays the same, and we keep on pushing."

