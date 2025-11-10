×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Read Offline Anywhere
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Liverpool up for the fight despite Man City masterclass, says Van Dijk

By AFP | Nov. 10, 2025
Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk (L) shakes hands with Manchester City's Erling Haaland (R) at the end of the English Premier League football match at the Etihad Stadium on November 9, 2025. (Darren Staples / AFP)

Virgil van Dijk said Liverpool will fight back after a demoralising 3-0 defeat to Manchester City, but manager Arne Slot conceded the English champions cannot look at the Premier League title race right now.

Five defeats in six league games have dropped the Reds down to eighth, eight points behind leaders Arsenal.

City showed they are the major threat to the Gunners right now as goals from Erling Haaland, Nico Gonzalez and Jeremy Doku closed Pep Guardiola's men to within four points of Arsenal.

"The reality is that we lost 3-0 and that is a big blow," said Liverpool captain Van Dijk.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

"We are not going to give up whatsoever. We are in November and we are ready for a long season and a big fight."

Decisions did not go Liverpool's way as Van Dijk had a goal at 1-0 controversially disallowed for Andy Robertson standing offside in front of City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

However, Slot admitted that complaining about that call would only mask the difference in class between the sides at the Etihad.

"I will not say because of that we lost the game, because at 1-1 if City continued like they were playing, we would have struggled in the second half as well," said Slot.

Yet, despite their awful run, Liverpool are only two points adrift of Chelsea in third.

"We need to get results before we can think about that (the title race)," added the Dutchman.

"The best way to judge the league table is after 38 games but the next best is after 19 games when we have all played each other.

"The first focus is getting results, the last thing we should focus on is the title race. We need to improve and that's obvious."

A resounding victory allowed Pep Guardiola to celebrate his 1,000th game in management.

After a first trophyless season in eight years, a refreshed City look more like their old selves.

"Last season could not do that," said Guardiola. "We lost energy.

"I tried desperately to do anything, but I was not able to make a click to the team, to react and to do it.

"For many reasons we were not able to do, but it was a good lesson."

Arsenal's 10-game winning run and eight consecutive clean sheets in all competitions came to an end in Saturday's 2-2 draw at Sunderland.

Guardiola said the chance to close in on the leaders did not go unnoticed but said his players had to show they are title contenders again.

"They dropped points finally," added the City boss.

"I said to the players 'guys, don't do it because yesterday Arsenal didn't win. Let's do it to believe ourselves'.

"We play against the champions of England. Show them that we are able to be there with them (Arsenal) this season and today I think we proved it."

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Virgil van Dijk Liverpool Premier League
.

Latest Stories

How Islamic finance can help State address budget shortfalls
How Islamic finance can help State address budget shortfalls
Opinion
52 mins ago
Unintended consequences of labour disputes in varsities
Xn Iraki
By XN Iraki
52 mins ago
Why Suluhu's despotic disposition is bad for democracy in Tanzania
Alexander Chagema
By Alexander Chagema
52 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Principals from hell: Inside the rot at Teachers Service Commission
By David Odongo 52 mins ago
Principals from hell: Inside the rot at Teachers Service Commission
Teachers finally agree to join SHA after standoff with employer
By Juliet Omelo and Mike Kihaki 52 mins ago
Teachers finally agree to join SHA after standoff with employer
Politicians, clergy eulogise Bishop Sulumeti as servant of humanity
By Benard Lusigi and Mary Imenza 52 mins ago
Politicians, clergy eulogise Bishop Sulumeti as servant of humanity
Why Suluhu's despotic disposition is bad for democracy in Tanzania
By Alexander Chagema 52 mins ago
Why Suluhu's despotic disposition is bad for democracy in Tanzania
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved