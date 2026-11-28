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Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi addresses residents during the launch of Murega Market in Navakholo, Kakamega County, on Saturday, November 28.[Musalia Mudavadi, Facebook]

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has accused opposition leaders of interfering with the electoral commission ahead of the 2027 General Election, warning them against attempts to influence its work.

Speaking during the launch of Murega Market in Navakholo, Kakamega County, on Saturday, November 28, Mudavadi likened the opposition's alleged attempts to interfere with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to a football team seeking to change the referee before assembling its players.

“They don't have a team. They are looking for ways to form a team. And you start interfering with the referee,” Mudavadi said.

His remarks come amid growing tensions between the opposition and IEBC over preparations for the August 2027 General Election.

On November 19, opposition leaders walked out of a consultative meeting with the commission, demanding an audit of the voters' register and changes to election technology and the transmission of presidential results.

IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon criticised the walkout, saying the leaders had left before substantive discussions could begin. The commission urged them to submit their proposed reforms formally for consideration.

Mudavadi also accused opposition leaders of seeking to reverse government programmes introduced by President William Ruto, claiming they wanted to change the national budget and discontinue initiatives intended to promote equality across the country.

“We cannot allow this country to be destroyed by an opposition that lacks a vision, an opposition that is divisive, an opposition that is tribalistic,” he said.

He called for political debate to focus on policies, ideas and the record of service rather than what he described as political theatrics.

“Political discourse must be anchored in issues, ideas and a demonstrable record of service, not political theatrics,” Mudavadi stated.

He argued that Kenyans deserved an open debate on the government's development record, including what had been achieved over the past four years, what remained unfinished and what alternative political formations proposed for the country's future.

Mudavadi added that leadership should be measured through accountability, delivery of commitments and improvements in the lives of ordinary Kenyans.

He also defended Ruto's leadership, arguing that Kenya needed a president who represented national unity.

The Prime Cabinet Secretary challenged the opposition to focus on preparing for the 2027 elections instead of questioning the electoral commission, repeatedly asking how many months remained before the polls.