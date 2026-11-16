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As the 2027 General Election approaches, the performance of sitting Members of Parliament is coming under increased scrutiny, with education, constituency development, service delivery and representation emerging as key considerations in assessing their records.

At the top of the ranking by research company TIFA is Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro, whose education initiatives include the Kiharu Masomo Bora programme, which supports learners in public day secondary schools through subsidised fees and meals.

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino takes second place, maintaining a strong profile through his constituency engagements and public advocacy.

Kajiado East MP Hamisi Kakuta is ranked third, followed by Keiyo South MP Gideon Kimaiyo in fourth place. Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wah completes the top five.

Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa, who is among ten legislators featured in the assessment, ranks sixth despite controversies surrounding his political engagements and public disagreements with some leaders.

Barasa has maintained a visible profile through his constituency development initiatives like the Ondoa Nyasi initiative, which is aimed at replacing grass-thatched houses with modest homes for vulnerable households.

“Within the two terms I have served as the MP in Kimilili, I have been able to do away with grass-thatched houses because I wanted my people to live decent lives,” Barasa said.

Other legislators in the top ten are Peter Salasya of Mumias East, ranked seventh; Robert Mbui of Kathiani, eighth; James Gakuya of Embakasi North, ninth; and Tim Wanyonyi of Westlands, tenth.

The assessment was based on a national survey conducted by TIFA Research between October 26 and November 5, 2026.

According to TIFA,the exercise involved face-to-face interviews with 2,036 adults aged 18 and above across all 47 counties, with a reported margin of error of plus or minus 2.16 per cent.

TIFA notes that parliamentary performance can be assessed through several measures, including participation in debates, legislation, oversight, accessibility to constituents and responsiveness to local concerns.