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The Governor said President Ruto had summoned them to State House earlier this year where the head of state endorsed him (Mutuma) for the seat, because of his achievements in restoring unity among Meru leaders and his development projects. [File,Standard]

Meru Governor Isaac Mutuma now says President William Ruto assured him of a UDA ticket for the 2027 General Election.

Speaking to journalists at his official residence on Sunday, Mutuma said in a meeting attended by Senator Kathuri Murungi at State House, Nairobi, the president made the pronouncement.

Mutuma’s sentiments come amidst claims of political fallout with Senator Murungi, who is also eying the gubernatorial seat on a UDA ticket.

Mutuma, who took over as governor in March last year after Kawira Mwangaza was impeached, affirmed his resolve to be on the ballot next year, and pointed at various development projects to advance his claim to the seat.

Mwangaza and Mutuma were elected on an independent ticket in 2022, but he has since joined President Ruto's UDA, and Mwangaza, after her impeachment, formed Umoja na Maendeleo Party and moved to the Senator Edwin Sifuna-led Linda Mwananchi Movement.

Governor Mutuma noted that Senator Murungi had been one of his key supporters, including when Meru leaders fought to free the county of Ms Mwangaza's leadership, and at the Senate.

"He changed when he announced that he will also run for Governor and will not be supporting me. While it is his democratic right to vie for the seat, he had committed to support me. We had agreed he would run for re-election as Senator as I vie for Governor," Mutuma said.

The Governor said President Ruto had summoned them to State House earlier this year where the head of state endorsed him (Mutuma) for the seat, because of his achievements in restoring unity among Meru leaders and his development projects.

"The president appealed to him to run for the Senate seat and to support his younger brother (Mutuma) for Governor. The president said he was happy with my performance in uniting the people for development," Mutuma added.

Mutuma claimed Senator Murungi had told President Ruto to allow him to consult on the matter, and afterwards they went back to the president where Murungi committed to support him for Governor.

He said it was on the basis of the development projects he had initiated in the one and half years that made him the best candidate for the seat, and urged the people to compare his work with Murungi's.

"The Meru people know the development projects I have done in one and half years. Every ward has a hospital, road, water, and market projects."

Mutuma said he has a vision and commitment to serve in transforming lives.

"I will be able to transform lives in Meru as Governor, not as senator or any other seat," he stated.

The county chief exuded confidence that the people will make an informed decision in event of any UDA nominations where he will come up against the senator.