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Through the Kenyan Cana dian Association (KCA) the section said the commission should move swiftly and expand the voter registration and polling centres across Canada. [File,Standard]

Kenyans in Canada have called for an expanded voter registration, constitutional safeguards, local electoral staffing, greater accessibility and electoral technology reforms ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Through the Kenyan Canadian Association (KCA) the section said the commission should move swiftly and expand the voter registration and polling centres across Canada.

This, they argued should involve mobile registration services, registration timelines, identification requirements, voting rights for dual citizens, first-time voters and transfer of existing voter registration, online pre-registration, and verification of voter information.

The association’s President Ephraim Mwaura and Vice President Abdi Mohamed spoke when they presented twelve priority questions during a virtual consultative meeting with a visiting delegation from IEBC.

The engagement brought together community leaders, professionals and representatives of diaspora organizations who raised concerns regarding electoral accessibility, constitutional rights, administrative efficiency, and inclusion of Kenyans abroad in electoral planning.

“Kenya Canadian Association emphasises the need for IEBC to recognise Canada's vast geographical distances and establish more accessible electoral services in cities including Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Montreal, and Halifax,” said Mwaura.

He highlighted Kenyan Canadian Association historical contribution to diaspora voting in Canada, having conducted and submitted survey data in collaboration with Kenya High Commission in the past that helped inform the establishment of electoral arrangements for Kenyans residing in the country.

“Kenyan Canadian Association has since compiled updated demographic and geographical distribution data on Kenyan communities across Canadian provinces and municipalities, this information is already being utilized by various levels of Canadian government for planning, community engagement, and service delivery,” he said.

In his sentiments while quoting Articles 249(2) and 83(3) of the Constitution, Mohamed questioned what written safeguards would protect IEBC's independence when working with the State Department for Diaspora Affairs and diplomatic missions, particularly regarding voter registration, access to electoral data and election staffing.

He further challenged IEBC to explain how it would fulfil its constitutional obligation to facilitate voting for Kenyans whose distance from polling centres and associated travel expenses could effectively prevent them from exercising their democratic rights.

Mohammed said that through Kenya High Commission they are prepared to share this updated information with IEBC to support evidence-based planning for the 2027 General Elections, particularly in identifying suitable voter registration centres, organizing mobile registration exercises, and establishing accessible polling stations across Canada.

He said that the discussions underscored the importance of reducing geographical and financial barriers, strengthening IEBC's constitutional independence, utilising locally available professional expertise, improving electoral technology, and ensuring that diaspora concerns are incorporated into electoral planning.

Mohammed said participants emphasised the need for practical reforms that recognise the growing geographical distribution of Kenyan communities across Canada calling on IEBC to provide written responses to the priority questions raised during the consultation to clarify its electoral preparations and timelines and consider proposals.

“Kenyan Community Association is encouraging continued collaboration from the State Department for Diaspora Affairs, Kenya High Commission in Ottawa and established diaspora organizations to support non-partisan voter education, community outreach, and inclusive electoral participation,” said Mohammed.

The central message from the consultation was that eligible Kenyan citizens should not be denied meaningful opportunities to vote because of where they live in Canada or their inability to afford long-distance travel to electoral centres.

Kenyans residing across Canada participated in the event organized by Kenya's State Department for Diaspora Affairs and facilitated by Kenya High Commission in Ottawa in collaboration with IEBC, to discuss diaspora voter registration and preparations for Kenya's 2027 General Elections.

Dr Philip Karangu, a Postdoctoral Fellow at the University of British Columbia, who has shown interest in Nyandarua County Governorship urged IEBC to utilise established diaspora organisations such as KCA and their existing community networks across Canada to improve voter registration, outreach, and electoral coordination.

“We would like to know the financial justification for deploying electoral personnel from Kenya when qualified Kenyan professionals residing in Canada could potentially be recruited and trained locally at significantly lower costs, subject to IEBC's independent supervision and applicable legal requirements,” asked Dr Karangu.

The Postdoctoral Fellow further tasked IEBC to demonstrate its commitment to being an institutional ally of the diaspora and explain what measures it had undertaken to strengthen engagement with Kenyans abroad.

He also sought clarification on the status of previously submitted electoral reform proposals aimed at making elections more affordable, accessible, transparent, and verifiable, including proposals involving blockchain-based technologies and lessons from international electronic voting systems such as Brazil's.