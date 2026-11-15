Violence erupts as Narok governor race heats up in Ruto's presence

Kajiado Governor Joseph Ole Lenku, with his Narok counterpart Patrick Ole Ntutu and Samburu’s Lati Lelelit, during the 4th edition of the Maasai cultural and tourism festival at Sekenani, Maasai Mara Game Reserve. [George Sayagie, Standard]

With less than 8 months to the 2027 General Election, the campaign for the Narok Governor seat has intensified.

The rival political factions- reportedly supporters of Narok Governor Patrick Ntutu and Narok West MP Gabriel Tongoyo- alongside other competing groups, confronted each other in the presence of President William Ruto.