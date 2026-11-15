Violence erupts as Narok governor race heats up in Ruto's presence

With less than 8 months to the 2027 General Election, the campaign for the Narok Governor seat has intensified.
The rival political factions- reportedly supporters of Narok Governor Patrick Ntutu and Narok West MP Gabriel Tongoyo- alongside other competing groups, confronted each other in the presence of President William Ruto.
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