Kenta, Ntutu renew political rivalry in Narok governorship race

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Former Narok North MP Moitalel ole Kenta and Narok Governor Patrick ole Ntutu. [File, Standard]

Narok County governor race is shaping up as a high-stakes political battle that is likely to test alliances and party influence ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Former Narok North MP Moitalel ole Kenta has declared his bid for the top county seat, reigniting political tensions witnessed in the 2022 elections.

Speaking during a Jubilee Party function held at his Parburush residence in Narok on Friday, Kenta claimed that the last governor election was flawed and accused the current administration of lacking legitimacy.

“I am in the contest for this seat of governor. Those who stole my victory in 2022 should be ready for me. There was no governor declared in Narok in 2022,” he told supporters.

He alleged irregularities in the certification process, claims that remain contested.

The event, which doubled up as a thanksgiving ceremony following his appointment as Jubilee Party Secretary General, saw Kenta rally support while urging residents not to abandon him politically.

He said consultations with grassroots leaders and residents across the county informed his fresh governor bid.

Positioning himself as a unifying figure, Kenta dismissed claims that he is splitting residents along tribal lines, insisting that his leadership record reflects inclusivity.

“I love all communities in Narok County. From 2013 to 2022, I served as MP for Narok North, which includes Narok town, where all communities reside, and no one was harmed,” he said.

He further called on residents to join Jubilee as it rebuilds its grassroots base ahead of the 2027 polls.

The former MP accused the county leadership of alleged mismanagement of resources, including land, environmental conservation and education funds.

Kenta’s entry sets the state for what is shaping up into a three-horse race.

Narok West MP Gabriel ole Tongoyo has also signaled intention to vie for governorship.

Tongoyo has been positioning himself as reform-oriented, focused on education, youth empowerment and accountability.

He is banking on his development record in Narok West constituency including construction of schools and health facilities, to win the election.

“I have demonstrated in Narok West that leadership is about delivery. We have built schools, improved health facilities and empowered our youth, and I believe this can be replicated across the entire county,” Tongoyo said at a recent public engagement.

In recent months, the legislator has accused Governor Patrick ole Ntutu’s administration of slow development and lack of transformative leadership.

“Narok deserves better. We cannot continue on a path where development is slow and accountability is lacking. It is time for a new approach that prioritises results and transparency,” he said.

The political rivalry between the two leaders has increasingly played out in public forums, with Tongoyo openly faulting the governor’s record as the 2027 race begins to crystallise.

But Governor Ntutu has dismissed the criticism as political grandstanding, maintaining that his administration remains focused on delivering tangible results across key sectors.

“Those are political games. We are focused on working for the people of Narok and delivering development where it matters most,” Ntutu said.

Tongoyo’s is intensifying campaigns in parts of Narok North, including Entiyani and Olokurto, as well as in Mara Ward of the Narok West Constituency, where he is engaging residents to win support for his governorship bid.

The MP will face off with Governor Ntutu for the UDA ticket.

The governor who is seeking a second term, is anchoring his campaign on development record and peace and cohesion efforts in the cosmopolitan county.

Ntutu appears to have an edge over his rivals with supporters pointing to high absorption of development funds—reported at over 90 per cent in some cases and the fast-tracking of projects across the county.

“Our focus has been on real development—roads, hospitals, schools and water. We are not engaging in empty politics; we are delivering tangible change to the people of Narok,” the governor said.

Under his administration, more than 1,600 kilometres of road have been upgraded or maintained, particularly feeder roads in agricultural zones such as Narok North, Narok South and Transmara.

In the health sector, the county has expanded access to medical services by constructing and upgrading health centres, dispensaries, and maternity wings in areas such as Ololulunga, Chemalinket, and Shankoe. The administration has also engaged more than 1,600 community health workers.

In education, the county government has constructed nearly 300 modern ECDE classrooms across 30 wards, alongside a significant increase in bursary allocations—from approximately Sh100 million to between Sh400 million and Sh770 million.

Water access has improved through borehole drilling, raising coverage from about 47 per cent to 75 per cent. At the same time, agricultural support programmes—including fertiliser subsidies and livestock vaccination—have contributed to improved productivity.

Urban development initiatives include the construction of modern markets such as Suswa ESP market and livestock sale yards, as well as the digitisation of revenue collection systems, which the county says has increased local revenue to over Sh3.1 billion. Additionally, 202 village administrative units have been established to decentralise services.

Ntutu—an ally of President William Ruto within UDA—is widely viewed by supporters as a frontrunner, credited with fostering unity among Narok communities, including the Maasai, Kipsigis, and Kikuyu.

Speaking during the county prayer day at the Narok headquarters, Ntutu called on aspirants eyeing various seats to exercise restraint and uphold mutual respect.

“Leaders must learn to accommodate one another. Campaigns should be about presenting ideas to the people, not causing chaos,” Ntutu said.

He warned against divisive tactics, including disrupting rallies and tribal rhetoric, cautioning that such actions could undermine the county’s stability.

“Let us maintain peace and respect one another. Narok’s strength has always been unity in diversity, and we must protect that even as we compete politically,” he added.

Political observers believe that the contest may ultimately be decided during party primaries, particularly within UDA, which remains dominant in the region.

Meanwhile, Kenta appears set to pursue an alternative political path under Jubilee, after vying in 2022 run on ODM ticket.

Analysts say voting patterns, particularly in the Kipsigis-dominated Transmara region, will play a decisive role, alongside clan dynamics involving groups such as Ilmakesen and Illaiser.

Although other names, such as Joel Tasur and Dr Chelosgei Tisirwai, have been mentioned the governor race is currently being defined by political maneuvering by the top contenders.

With just over a year to the polls, the Narok gubernatorial race is gainig momentum, shaping up as a contest likely to revolve around development record, party dominance and delicate balance between political competition and maintaining peace in the county.