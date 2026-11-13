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Revealed: Linda Mwananchi Movement not yet registered

By Edwin Nyarangi | Nov. 13, 2026
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Registrar of Political Parties John Cox Lorionokou. [File, Standard]

The Registrar of Political Parties John Cox Lorionokou has told the Senate that the Linda Mwananchi Movement is not yet a political party since it has not exhausted all the procedures.

This comes up as the Linda Mwananchi Movement led by Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna will be holding a National Delegates Conference (NDC) this Friday in Nairobi to fulfil the legal requirements of the party’s establishment.

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Related Topics

RPP John Cox Lorionokou Linda Mwananchi Movement Senator Edwin Sifuna Political Parties Tribunal
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