Revealed: Linda Mwananchi Movement not yet registered

Registrar of Political Parties John Cox Lorionokou. [File, Standard]

The Registrar of Political Parties John Cox Lorionokou has told the Senate that the Linda Mwananchi Movement is not yet a political party since it has not exhausted all the procedures.

This comes up as the Linda Mwananchi Movement led by Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna will be holding a National Delegates Conference (NDC) this Friday in Nairobi to fulfil the legal requirements of the party’s establishment.