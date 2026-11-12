TIFA: Kindiki most preferred running mate as UDA leads in party popularity

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Deputy President Kithure Kindiki. [DCPS]

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki is the most preferred running mate to President William Ruto in the 2027 General Election, according to a new opinion poll by Trends Insight for Africa (TIFA).

Among Ruto's supporters, Kindiki commands 55 per cent support, followed by Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga at 12 per cent and Mining Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho at nine per cent.

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Oburu Oginga, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula each received four per cent.

The survey also ranked the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) as the country's most popular political party, with 25 per cent support. Linda Mwananchi came second with a 17 per cent popularity, while ODM’s support has declined to 10 per cent.

UDA's current rating remains below the 33 per cent recorded in August 2022, when it won the presidency. Its popularity fell to 15 per cent in September and November 2025 before recovering to 17 per cent in May and June 2026.

ODM's support stood at 29 per cent after the 2022 General Election before dropping to 11 per cent in September 2025. It recovered to 18 per cent in November 2025 but fell to 10 per cent in November 2026.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna's Linda Mwananchi Movement, which was recently launched, has gained traction, recording 17 per cent support.

The survey also found that the Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP), led by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, had nine per cent support, down from 12 per cent in June 2026 and 15 per cent in May. DCP's popularity stood at six per cent in August and September 2022 before rising to 11 per cent in November 2025.

Kalonzo Musyoka's Wiper Democratic Movement recorded five per cent support, down from eight per cent in June and nine per cent in May 2026. The party's rating stood at six per cent in November 2025 and four per cent between August 2022 and September 2025.

Jubilee Party's support fell to four per cent from 11 per cent in June and 12 per cent in May 2026. The Fred Matiang’i-led party had recorded 11 per cent in November 2025, six per cent in August 2022 and three per cent in September 2025.

The survey interviewed 2,036 respondents across nine regions: Central Rift, Coast, Lower Eastern, Mt Kenya, Nairobi, Northern, Nyanza, South Rift and Western.