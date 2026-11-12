Include Mudavadi and Wetangula in your retirement list, youths tell Ruto

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A section of youth leaders has challenged President William Ruto to include Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula to the list of those who should retire with him in 2032.

Responding to the President at the "Bonga Nasi dialogue" forum organised by the Youth Agenda organisation on Wednesday, they stated that the statement from the President was not in order, saying they were ready to bring leadership change from 2027 and not 2032, as the President said.

"If he is sure he wants to retire, let him first retire the kind of Mudavadi, Wetangula and others before 2027, and then we can see the seriousness," said Noah Adipo.

"It is a good narrative but coming from the wrong person. Ruto is taking it too far; it should start happening by 2027," said Ken Babu, who is aspiring to be a Nairobi senator.

They also alleged that among the youthful people that the President named from his side whom he accused Gachagua of attacking, had enriched themselves and therefore were not worthy to take up the mantle.

"He (Ruto) has nurtured people who have enriched themselves with resources and benefited from our resources, leading us to debt, which is worrying," said Noah, who is an MCA aspirant in Njiru ward.

Some of Ruto's allies, including his aide Farouk Kibet, have been campaigning for Wetangula to take over from Ruto in 2032, while Mudavadi has made public his intent to contest for the Presidency in 2032.

According to Jethro Nyangilo, the President cannot dictate when and what seats the youth should vie.

"I am seeing that the statement is denying us the opportunity to lead from 2027. He was restricting the youth to focus only after his two terms which is not right from the side of the youth," said Nyagilo.

Ken Babu, however, said that the generational change should be phased.

"We need the energy and the experience to run the country; the country is too big for a single generation," said Babu.

They further said that the attempts by the Government to pacify the youth through initiatives like the NYOTA fund have fallen flat, adding that other initiatives will also not bear the desired fruit.

With the NYOTA programme already benefiting about 130,000 people, the President announced on Tuesday that they would soon roll out the second phase targeting 200,000 youths.

Additionally, the President said that he had launched business training for 600,000 young people under the Access to Government Procurement Opportunities (AGPO) programme.

Beginning in January 2027, Ruto said the Government would also provide 50,000 graduates with internship opportunities and a monthly stipend.

The forum provided aspirants seeking elective seats in the city with an opportunity to engage the youth and offer them their plan on what they would do for the youth to ensure they have a say in the running of county affairs.

Youths were also urged to champion their own issues once they get into those elective positions.