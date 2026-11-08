Ruto: Kenyans are tired of political rhetoric, want development

Audio By Vocalize

President William Ruto shares a light moment with Kisii governor Simba Arati during an inter-denomination service at Nyamaiya Stadium in Nyamira County on November 8, 2026. [PCS]

President William Ruto has challenged Opposition leaders seeking to unseat him in the 2027 General Election to present clear development plans and explain how they intend to transform the country, insisting that Kenyans are tired of political rhetoric and want tangible results.

Ruto accused his political rivals of concentrating on criticism and political noise instead of offering practical solutions to the economic and development challenges facing the country.

Speaking during an interdenominational church service at Nyamaiya Stadium in Nyamira County on Sunday, the President challenged the Opposition to put its development agenda on the table and demonstrate how it intends to improve the lives of ordinary Kenyans if entrusted with power.

“They must tell us where we want to go as a nation. The other guys do not have a plan; they have no ideas about roads,” Ruto said.

He argued that the 2027 political contest should be about competing development ideas rather than personalities, political rhetoric or regional and ethnic affiliations.

The President outlined several issues he wants Opposition leaders to address, including road infrastructure, the high cost of living, affordable education, agricultural reforms, job creation and the elimination of exploitative middlemen in the agricultural value chain.

According to Ruto, Kenyans are looking for leaders who can explain how they will tackle these challenges rather than politicians who spend their time making promises without providing practical solutions.

“Kenyans want roads for the cost of living to go down, education to be streamlined, they want the prices of fertiliser to come down and brokers to be eliminated in agriculture,” he said.

He further challenged his competitors to explain how they would expand employment opportunities, improve agricultural productivity and upgrade infrastructure across the country.

“Do not entertain conmen. They must tell you what they will do for you, how agriculture will be improved, jobs created and infrastructure upgraded,” Ruto said.

The President also questioned whether some of his political opponents understood the development challenges facing the Gusii region, challenging them to demonstrate their knowledge of local areas, including Ikonge and Bondeni.

He maintained that leadership should be measured by the ability to deliver development rather than the capacity to mobilise crowds through political speeches.

Ruto also used the occasion to defend his administration's development philosophy, saying every region deserved a fair share of national resources regardless of its political affiliations.

“We do not want politics that brings division and hatred. There is no part of this country that is in Kenya by accident. We want every part of the country to be developed,” he said.

His remarks came against the backdrop of growing political debate over equitable distribution of development projects, particularly in the Gusii region.

Kisii Governor Simba Arati challenged the government to address disparities in infrastructure development, saying some areas in the county were yet to benefit from tarmac roads despite contributing taxes to the national government.

“There are some regions that have received a lot of development. Here in Kisii, there are some places where people have not seen tarmac. We must have equity in Kenya; we all pay taxes,” Arati said.

South Mugirango MP Silvanus Osoro, however, backed Ruto, urging Kenyans to evaluate political leaders based on their development ideas rather than tribal considerations.

“We want to compete on ideas, not tribes, and then the people will decide,” Osoro said.

Nyamira Woman Representative Jerusha Mongina Momanyi also defended the government's direction, while Nyaribari Chache MP Zeheer Jhanda urged residents to support the administration's development agenda.