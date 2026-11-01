Paranoia or abuse: Why Ruto has sustained insults against the opposition

President William Ruto during Mazingira Day celebration in Trans-Nzoia County. [PCS]

President William Ruto is once again under public scrutiny over insults directed at his critics, with political pundits arguing that his outbursts could be driven by paranoia or fear of a growing opposition wave ahead of the 2027 General Election.

In recent months, the Head of State has engaged in a series of verbal exchanges with opposition leaders, often resorting to expletives instead of sustaining policy debates. While some of his remarks amount to mockery rather than outright insults, Ruto has remained bullish on the campaign trail as he rallies support for a second term in office.