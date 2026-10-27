Ruto's claims of Uhuru's State capture come back to haunt him

In a surprising turn of events, President William Ruto is now being accused of the same thing that he fingered and vowed to probe his predecessor, Uhuru Kenyatta, for.
President William Ruto campaigned on a promise to form a quasi-judicial commission of inquiry within 30 days of taking office to investigate alleged state capture and cronyism during retired President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration
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