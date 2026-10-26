Return the favour I gave for you in 1992, Ruto urges Kalonzo

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President William Ruto commissioned Kathekani Senior School in Kibwezi East Constituency, Makueni on October 26, 2026. [PCS]

President William Ruto has challenged Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka to abandon his presidential ambitions and support his re-election bid in 2027, invoking their political history to argue that the former Vice President owes him a favour.

Speaking during a development tour in Kitui County on Monday, October 26, Ruto recalled campaigning for Kalonzo during the 1992 General Election, when the Wiper leader successfully contested the Mwingi North parliamentary seat on a KANU ticket.

At the time, Ruto was a member of Youth for KANU ’92 (YK92), a political lobby group that campaigned for former President Daniel arap Moi and the ruling party during Kenya’s first multiparty elections.

“In 1992, I came here to Mwingi to campaign for Kalonzo. I was in YK92 at the time, and I came to campaign for him under the KANU party. He won,” Ruto said.

“Now tell him to remember me next year. Let him return the favour,” he added, appealing to residents to persuade the opposition leader to support his second-term bid.

The President also invoked Deputy President Kithure Kindiki’s political association with Kalonzo, arguing that the Wiper leader had previously benefited from the support of both men.

“I heard him saying the other day that even my Deputy President, Kithure Kindiki, also supported him when he was seeking the presidency. Kindiki was on his team in 2007. So shouldn’t he return the favour to William Ruto and Kindiki, or what?” he posed.

Ruto further sought to cast doubt on Kalonzo’s prospects within the opposition, claiming that his current allies could subject him to another selection process similar to the one that preceded the 2022 General Election.

“I told Kalonzo that these people would mistreat you. Didn’t they take him for an interview in 2022? I am telling my brother Stephen that the same people have planned another interview for him,” Ruto said.

He did not identify the individuals allegedly planning the process or provide details to substantiate the claim.

The remarks come as political leaders begin positioning themselves ahead of the 2027 elections, with the opposition yet to settle on a joint presidential candidate to challenge the incumbent.

Kalonzo, who has sought the presidency and served as a running mate in previous opposition campaigns, is associated with the Ukombozi Alliance and has maintained his opposition to Ruto’s administration.

In 2022, Kalonzo sought to become Raila Odinga’s running mate under the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya coalition, but Martha Karua was eventually selected following negotiations among coalition leaders.

The Wiper leader has since criticised Ruto’s development tours, arguing that project launches should not be used as platforms to attack political opponents while ordinary Kenyans continue to face economic challenges.

Speaking during a thanksgiving service at a Seventh-day Adventist church in Tharaka-Nithi County on Saturday, Kalonzo accused the government of poor governance and misuse of public resources.

“Ruto kumbuka for 40 years the Israelites were in the desert, and Kenyans have been in the desert because of poor governorship, theft of public funds and leaders enriching themselves with public funds,” he said.

The United Opposition is seeking to consolidate support among leaders including former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, Martha Karua and Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna.