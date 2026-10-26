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Gachagua hosts Kalonzo at Wamunyoro for 2027 political talks

By Mike Kihaki | Oct. 26, 2026
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Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua is hosting Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka on October 26, 2026. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua is hosting Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka and a delegation of political leaders at his Wamunyoro residence for talks on a possible political formation ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The meeting brings together leaders from different regions, including Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti, Makueni Governor Mutula Kilonzo Junior and Kitui Governor Julius Malombe, in what could mark another step in ongoing opposition realignments.

Other leaders present include Nyandarua Senator John Methu, Murang’a Senator Joe Nyutu, Embakasi West MP Mark Mwenje, Starehe MP Amos Mwago, Embakasi North MP James Gakuya, Ol Kalou MP David Kiaraho’s constituency colleague Sammy Waweru, as well as former Ndaragwa MP Kanini Kega and former Starehe MP Maina Kamanda.

The consultations come as opposition leaders intensify efforts to build a united political front capable of challenging President William Ruto in the August 2027 elections.

Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua welcome Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka at his Wamunyoro residence on October 26, 2026. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

The Wamunyoro meeting follows Gachagua’s October 20 engagement with Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and leaders associated with the Linda Mwananchi movement, which opened a fresh chapter in discussions around opposition cooperation.

Following that meeting, Gachagua said the discussions centred on Kenya’s political future and the formation of a new administration.

“We held a candid and constructive discussion on the liberation of our country and the formation of the Sixth Administration,” he said.

Sifuna also signalled that further engagements were expected, describing the meeting as the beginning of broader consultations.

“We believe this is a first of many engagements that will foster unity within the opposition as we gear up for the General Elections. Mbele kuzuri,” he said.

The latest engagement with Kalonzo comes amid wider discussions on how opposition parties can consolidate their support and agree on a common political strategy before the next election.

Kalonzo has been involved in efforts to bring opposition parties together under the proposed Ukombozi Coalition, while Gachagua’s DCP and the Linda Mwananchi camp have been exploring their own arrangements.

DCP deputy leader Cleophas Malala has previously advocated cooperation between Gachagua and Sifuna, arguing that an alliance bringing together leaders from different political bases could strengthen the opposition’s position.

Gachagua has also publicly indicated that he would be willing to support Sifuna for the presidency or deputise him if opposition leaders agreed that the senator was best placed to lead their campaign.

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Related Topics

Wamunyoro Residence Wamunyoro Conclave DCP Leader Rigathi Gachagua Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka
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