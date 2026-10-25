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New poll puts Ruto ahead of Sifuna by one point in 2027 race

By David Njaaga | Oct. 25, 2026
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President William Ruto and Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna separated by one percentage point in a hypothetical 2027 presidential race, according to a Research 8020 poll. [File,Standard]

President William Ruto leads a hypothetical 2027 presidential race with 26 per cent support, just one point ahead of Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, according to a new opinion poll.

 The report puts Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka third with 11 per cent, followed by former Interior Cabinet secretary Fred Matiang’i at nine per cent and former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at seven per cent.

 The poll was conducted by Research 8020 Limited in September 2026 through interviews with 3,760 Kenyans across all 47 counties.

 Five per cent of respondents were undecided, while the report lists 69 per cent under other candidates, although it does not clearly explain how this category relates to the individual candidates.

 The findings suggest a fragmented presidential contest, with no opposition candidate commanding a clear lead over the others.

 The survey also found that 57 per cent of respondents believe Kenya is heading in the wrong direction, compared with 23 per cent who said the country was on the right track. Another 20 per cent said it was neither on the right nor wrong track.

 The cost of living emerged as the leading concern, cited by 65 per cent of respondents. Unemployment followed at 58 per cent, while corruption ranked third at 43 per cent.

 High taxation and insecurity or crime each registered 31 per cent, while 28 per cent cited bad leadership.

 The findings point to economic pressures and governance as key issues likely to shape political debate ahead of the next General Election.

 On party affiliation, the report placed Linda Mwananchi at 25 per cent, ahead of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) at 23 per cent. The Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) followed with nine per cent, while Wiper and the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) each recorded eight per cent.

 Sixteen per cent of respondents had not yet decided which party they supported.

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Related Topics

William Ruto Edwin Sifuna Presidential Race Research 8020 Poll
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