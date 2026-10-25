Ruto: Don't incite youth with election propaganda

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President William Ruto arrive at the Africa Inland Church (AIC) Kasina, Kitui County for Sunday service on October 25, 2026. [PCS].

President William Ruto has warned political leaders against allegedly misleading and exploiting young Kenyans through propaganda, dismissing claims that live streaming of election results had been banned as fake news.

The President urged politicians to engage young people on issues affecting their lives, including education, employment and business opportunities, instead of mobilising them around what he described as false information for personal political gain.

“Please, we should not abuse them or misuse them. I see many leaders trying to misuse and abuse the young people through propaganda and fake news,” Ruto said.

Speaking at Kasina AIC church, Kitui County, he cited claims circulating about election laws, particularly allegations that live streaming of election results had been prohibited, insisting that Kenyans had a right to access election information promptly.

“Nonsense, useless, fake news. Why would anybody stop live streaming of election results? It is a right of Kenyans. The sooner they get to know the results of an election, the better for our nation,” he said.

Ruto's remarks come amid heightened political debate over electoral transparency, the role of young voters and the spread of misinformation ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The President also recalled the controversy surrounding the 2024 Finance Bill, accusing political opponents of using propaganda to mobilise young people against the proposed legislation.

He claimed misinformation had influenced public debate over the Bill, which was eventually withdrawn following widespread protests led largely by young Kenyans.

“There was a lot of propaganda spread on the Finance Bill. We had to stop it not because it was wrong but because of propaganda,” Ruto said.

He further argued that some political leaders were attempting to exploit young people's frustrations rather than present practical solutions to the challenges they face.

“I am asking those leaders who are bankrupt of ideas and whose business is to abuse and misuse our young people for their personal benefit through propaganda, trying to mobilise people around things that don't exist: Please, let's have better engagement with the young people of Kenya,” he said.

Beyond his criticism of political messaging, the President highlighted government programmes he said were designed to create employment and expand opportunities for young people.

He described the youth as the country's greatest resource, saying their skills, knowledge and energy were essential to driving economic growth.

“The greatest resources we have as a nation are our young people. We want to provide avenues and opportunities where the young people will engage positively and contribute their talents, knowledge, strength, expertise and drive our economy,” he said.

Ruto cited employment opportunities under the affordable housing programme, overseas recruitment initiatives coordinated through the Ministry of Labour and jobs in the digital economy.

He said more than one million people were working in the housing programme, while another 680,000 had secured employment opportunities abroad and 350,000 were working in the digital space.

The President also pointed to the NYOTA programme, saying more than 130,000 young people had received financial support. He announced plans for a second phase targeting 250,000 beneficiaries to support youth-owned businesses.

Additionally, he said the government planned to recruit another 50,000 interns from January, with monthly stipends ranging between Sh15,000 and Sh25,000, to help graduates transition into the labour market.

Ruto called on religious institutions to complement government efforts by strengthening moral guidance among young people and promoting responsible citizenship.

“The church should assist us to enhance the moral fabric of our society by making sure that our citizens are given proper guidance,” he said.