Gideon Moi weighs political options after alleged Ruto betrayal

KANU Party Leader Gideon Moi addresses Kalenjin elders and delegates at his Kabarak home on October 23, 2026. [Daniel Chege, Standard]

The highly publicised political truce between President William Ruto and KANU chairman Gideon Moi has collapsed, setting the stage for a battle over the vote-rich Rift Valley region ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The deal, which saw Gideon withdraw from the Baringo senatorial by-election to clear the way for the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA), was reportedly linked to promises of regional development projects. Gideon now says the President failed to honour the commitments, exposing what he describes as betrayal.