What next after Kalonzo-Muthama secret meeting

Speculation is rife overthe secret meeting held between Wiper Patriotic Front Leader Kalonzo Musyoka and former Machakos Senator Johnston Muthama in Nairobi three weeks ago.
The meeting has led to assumptions that President William Ruto might be using Muthama to reach out to Kalonzo in his quest to ensure that he is able to get a second term in office during the August 2027 general election.
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