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What next after Kalonzo-Muthama secret meeting

By Edwin Nyarangi | Oct. 21, 2026
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Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka held a private meeting with Former Machakos Senator Johnston Muthama in Lavington, Nairobi, on October 1, 2026. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Speculation is rife over the secret meeting held between Wiper Patriotic Front Leader Kalonzo Musyoka and former Machakos Senator Johnston Muthama in Nairobi three weeks ago.

The meeting has led to assumptions that President William Ruto might be using Muthama to reach out to Kalonzo in his quest to ensure that he is able to get a second term in office during the August 2027 general election.

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Related Topics

Kalonzo Musyoka Kalonzo Muthama Meeting Political Coalitions Johnston Muthama
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