2027 hots up as Gachagua-Sifuna plot alliance against Ruto

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua returned quietly from the United States but hours later generated political shockwaves by hosting Linda Mwananchi leaders led by Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna at his Wamunyoro home in Nyeri.
Sources who attended the one-hour-long meeting disclosed that the leaders discussed a possible alliance between the DCP and Linda Mwananchi ahead of next year’s General Election, an agreement on Nairobi leadership, and strategies to lock out President William Ruto in Western and Mt Kenya regions.
Premium Article
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Uncover the stories others won't tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access.
🔥 Flash Sale !
Subscribe now and enjoy 50% off annual plans. Offer ends in…