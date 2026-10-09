DP Kindiki asks public servants to articulate Ruto's development agenda

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Deputy President Prof Kithure Kindiki shares a word with an old woman after he inspected the Karinga-Kinyona road under the Mau Mau road programme in Kigumo constituency in Murang'a. [Boniface Gikandi, Standard]

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has called on public servants to clearly explain to the public the programmes being undertaken by President William Ruto’s government.

Kindiki on Friday said public servants have a duty to explain to the people what the government has done in uplifting their living standards across the country.

The DP spoke in Karinga village, Kigumo Constituency, where he inspected Ikumbi- Karinga- Kinyona- Mairi part of Mau Mau roads and launched the Kinyona Karinga Irrigation project worth Sh293 million.

He said Mau Mau roads programmes in Murang’a covering 225 kms will cost Sh8.8 billion and are scheduled for completion in June next year.

“We have senior public servants led by Sports Principal Secretary Elijah Mwangi and MPs who have steered the construction of three major stadiums among other development programmes that are designed to uplift the status of our communities,” said Kindiki.

According to him, the chiefs and the village elders should be educating the communities in their villages on the achievements of the government in their villages.

On politics, Kindiki lauded Murang’a MPs Betty Maina, Mary Wamaua and Sabina Chege for withstanding the storm of insults from the opposition owing to their staunch support for President Ruto’s administration.

He advised them to remain steadfast in the government despite the threats that they will not be elected in next year's elections.

“The opposition has condemned Betty Maina as she lobbied for development programmes from the Government for the interest of the Murang’a people,” said Kindiki, noting that some elected leaders developed cold feet and panicked.

On the effects of the heavy rains, the DP asked Kenyans living in landslide-prone areas to listen to the security officers should dangers be detected during the rainy season.

He said the government was committed to ensuring the safety of all Kenyans and ensuring they have the cautionary advice from the weather experts and the security officers.

“Since I am in Murang’a, I would like to advise the people to remain on high alert during the time of heavy rains,” said Kindiki.

He said the government has procured another 670 milk coolers for distribution in all parts of the country to assist in the increased production of milk.

“Since they will arrive later in the year, they will be distributed to farmers early in the year, with Murang’a given a special preference as it has demonstrated strategies to increase production,” said the DP.

On the illicit liquor, he said, the government will not spare the merchants behind the manufacture and distribution of the cheap brews in any part of the country.

“I will lead the onslaught against the illicit brews to ensure total eradication of the poisonous drinks,” said Kindiki, advising the leaders to support the crusade for the interest of the next generations.

On the effects of the heavy rains, the DP asked Kenyans living in landslide-prone areas to listen to the security officers should dangers be detected during the rainy season.

He said the government was committed to ensuring the safety of all Kenyans and ensuring they have the cautionary advice from the weather experts and the security officers.

“Since I am in Murang’a, I would like to advise the people to remain on high alert during the time of heavy rains,” said Kindiki.

He said the government has procured another 670 milk coolers for distribution in all parts of the country to assist in the increased production of milk.

“Since they will arrive later in the year, they will be distributed to farmers early in the year, with Murang’a given a special preference as it has demonstrated strategies to increase production,” said the DP.

Lands and Housing Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome said the MPs have remained steadfast in supporting the government following the impact of the development.

“In Murang’a, the state has invested Sh27 billion for the affordable housing programmes, modern markets, among other projects,” said Ms Wahome.