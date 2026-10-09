Nyoro suspended from House over KPC IPO claims

Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro has been suspended from the precincts of Parliament for a period of five days for declining to apologise to the House.
National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula issued the directive yesterday following a heated plenary session where the lawmakers demanded that Nyoro apologise for claims he made on Tuesday, claiming that public offices were forced to invest in the Kenya Pipeline IPO.
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