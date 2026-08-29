Linda party row casts doubt on Registrar's office independence

‎Linda Mwananchi leaders led by Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna at Mazembe Grounds, Nakuru. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

The Registrar of Political Parties, John Cox Lorionokou, is facing renewed public scrutiny following a legal row over the registration of the Linda Mwananchi Party.

Critics have raised questions on the role of the Registrar ahead of the high-stakes 2027 general election, expressing fears that the office was acting at the behest of the State to suppress the opposition, in what is shaping up to be a protracted legal battle.