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Linda party row casts doubt on Registrar's office independence

By Josphat Thiong’o | Aug. 29, 2026
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‎Linda Mwananchi leaders led by Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna at Mazembe Grounds, Nakuru. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

The Registrar of Political Parties, John Cox Lorionokou, is facing renewed public scrutiny following a legal row over the registration of the Linda Mwananchi Party.

Critics have raised questions on the role of the Registrar ahead of the high-stakes 2027 general election, expressing fears that the office was acting at the behest of the State to suppress the opposition, in what is shaping up to be a protracted legal battle.

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Linda Mwananchi ORPP Kenya Political Parties Registration Kenya 2027 General Elections
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