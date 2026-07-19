Ruto allies urge Ukambani residents to prioritise development over party politics

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Kitui East MP Nimrod Mbai says the Kenya Kwanza government is ready to work with the Kamba community for the sake of development. [File, Standard]

A section of UDA leaders from Kitui County have urged Ukambani residents to shun party-based politics and support leaders based on their track record ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The leaders who spoke over the weekend during two women empowerment drives in Mwingi West and Mwingi Central rallied support for President William Ruto's re-election bid, saying that the region stands to benefit more by the government that was investing in key development projects across Ukambani.

Led by Kitui South MP Rachael Kaki, who chairs the Kitui UDA leaders caucus, the leaders, including MPs Charles Nguna (Mwingi West –Wiper), Nimrod Mbai (Kitui East MP-UDA), former Cabinet Secretary Penina Malonza and former Mwingi Central MP Joe Mutambu, said that the Kenya Kwanza administration had demonstrated its commitment to the region through ongoing development projects, and deserves the community's support in 2027.

They cited the ongoing tarmacking of Kwa Siku – Mbondoni road, Nzambani – Zombe road and Ikutha – Kanziku – Mutha road as well as the bridge across River Enziu where 35 people died after their vehicle was washed away by floods.

The leaders said President Ruto has assured that the Enziu Bridge would be complete in the next two months.

"We should judge leaders by what they deliver to the people and not merely by the political parties they belong to. Ukambani cannot be yoked under unprofitable political parties," MP Nyamai said.

Mwingi West Wiper MP Nguna who has decided to support the Kenya Kwanza government, urged residents to put development ahead of political affiliations.

"The people of Ukambani deserve development. We should not allow party politics to deny our people opportunities for growth," he said.

Kitui East MP Mbai maintained that the government was ready to work with the Kamba community and urged residents to embrace development partnerships regardless of political differences.

The empowerment drive saw more than 50 women's groups receive financial support.

Others who attended the event included Kitui County Assembly Speaker Kevin Kinengo, State House Director of Coordination Boniface Musambi and Commission of Revenue Allocation commissioner Ben Muasya.

Musambi who is running for Kitui Central seat on a UDA ticket urged the people of Ukambani not to isolate themselves from national development.

"The government is working for every Kenyan and Ukambani should not be left behind. We should support programmes that improve the lives of our people," said Musambi.

They dismissed claims that leaders engaging with the Kenya Kwanza administration were betraying the Kamba community at a time when Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka is touted as the best suited opposition leader to face off with President Ruto at the ballot.

"It is not an act of defiance or selling out the community. In 2027, our people should choose leaders based on their ability to deliver and not on party labels," Mr Mutambu said.

The leaders' remarks come at a time when President Ruto has intensified efforts to make political inroads in the Ukambani region, a perceived Wiper stronghold.