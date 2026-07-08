UDA deploys Mbeere North script in Ol-Kalou

Residents of Ol Kalou town receive goodies donated by the government ahead of the July 16 by-election in Ol Kalou constituency. [James Munyeki, Standard]

Campaigns have hit high gear in Ol Kalou constituency Nyandarua county, with only six days remaining before the official campaign period for the high stakes by election comes to an end.

Even as polling day approaches, the campaigns that have dotted the constituency from the United Democratic Alliance UDA party, have been a replica of those witnessed in November last year during the Mbeere North by-election.