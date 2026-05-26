Cheruiyot tells off Uhuru over attacks on Ruto

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Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot, during a funds drive to empower mama mboga and youths in Kiambaa constituency, April 23, 2025. [File, Standard]

Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot has hit back at former President Uhuru Kenyatta over his recent criticism of President William Ruto.

Cheruiyot challenged the retired Head of State to explain the whereabouts of proceeds from the 2014 Eurobond before attacking the current administration.

Speaking at Cheplil village in Ainamoi Constituency during the handing over of a house constructed for a resident by Kericho Woman Representative Beatrice Kemei, Cheruiyot accused the Kenyatta administration of mismanaging public funds and hiding billions of shillings in foreign accounts.

The Kericho Senator claimed that part of the $2 billion Eurobond floated in 2014 was never properly accounted for, alleging that some of the money was deposited in overseas accounts instead of being used for development projects in the country.

“I am tempted to believe what former Auditor-General Edward Ouko once alleged in 2015, that the money never made it to Kenya and was instead banked in private accounts in Panama, where retired President Uhuru Kenyatta and his associates allegedly have accounts,” said Cheruiyot.

The Senator said that Kenyatta had no moral authority to lecture the current administration on the state of the economy.

“He now dares to come out and claim that Kenyans are facing hardship. If he truly knows Kenyans are suffering, he should bring back the money he stashed abroad and pump it into the economy so that things improve. We are tired of his lectures as if Kenyans were enjoying milk and honey during his tenure,” said Cheruiyot.

He defended President Ruto’s administration, saying it had made significant progress in stabilising the economy despite inheriting huge debts and financial challenges from the previous regime.

“Farmers used to buy a bag of fertiliser at Sh7,500 during the previous administration, but today, under President Ruto, it costs Sh2,500. The defunct NHIF used to pay Sh1,400 for sick patients, but now more than one million Kenyans have walked into hospitals and had their bills either fully or partially settled through SHA. Even the dollar exchange rate has stabilised,” Cheruiyot said.

The lawmaker commanded Kericho Woman Representative Beatrice Kemei for supporting vulnerable families through a housing initiative targeting needy residents across Kericho County.

“The housing project is part of my office’s efforts to restore dignity to vulnerable families in Kericho County. More needy residents will benefit from similar programmes in the coming months,” said Kemei.

The Kericho Woman Representative disclosed that her office had so far constructed 20 houses for vulnerable members of society across the county.