NLP leader Muli says Ukambani votes must be tied to development pledges

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National Liberal Party (NLP) leader, Augustus Muli. [Courtesy]

The National Liberal Party (NLP) leader, Augustus Muli, has said the Kamba community's votes must be tied to clear development commitments ahead of the 2027 elections.

Speaking in a statement, Muli accused successive governments and political leaders of treating the region as a “political ATM,” where votes are sought during elections and attention is withdrawn afterward.

“Leave Nairobi and drive 30 minutes past our county headquarters and you will find villages without water or electricity, children learning under trees, and roads that turn to mud in the rains,” Muli said.

According to Muli, NLP will not automatically support President William Ruto, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, former Interior CS Fred Matiang’i, or Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, but would instead evaluate leaders based on policy proposals on jobs, cost of living and devolution.

“We are not in Nairobi to beg for a seat at someone else’s table. We are building our own table,” he said, calling on voters to demand accountability from political leaders ahead of the election.