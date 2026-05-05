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Desist from attacking Uhuru, Saboti MP tells Ruto allies

By Martin Ndiema | May. 5, 2026
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Saboti MP Caleb Amisi dismisses claims linking former President Uhuru Kenyatta to Linda Mwananchi. [File, Standard]

Saboti MP Caleb Amisi has defended former President Uhuru Kenyatta over allegations of funding the opposition to destabilise the government.

Amisi urged President William Ruto's allies to stop unwarranted attacks against the retired head of state.

The MP dismissed claims linking Uhuru to the Linda Mwananchi, terming them baseless, misleading and politically motivated.

He maintained that Linda Mwananchi was his initiative and warned against attempts to weaponise it to advance selfish interests or to settle political scores.

“If you are looking for the founder and financier of the Linda Mwananchi movement, it is none other than me. Uhuru Kenyatta has absolutely nothing to do with it. Leaders must stop dragging his name into issues that he is not involved in and focus on matters that benefit the public.” Amisi said.

The legislator told the National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah and Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot, desist from attacking the former president and instead channel their energy towards addressing pressing national concerns.

“Respect must be given where it is due. Kenyatta served this country for ten years and did his best under challenging circumstances. He deserves dignity in retirement, not constant political attacks that do not add value to the lives of ordinary Kenyans,” Amisi said.

At the same time, he challenged President Ruto to shift focus on fulfilling campaign promises and tackling the pressing socio-economic challenges facing citizens.

Amisi regretted that many Kenyans are burdened by the high cost of living, unemployment and slow pace of development.

“Kenyans are not interested in endless political battles. They want to see real change in their lives. The government must now deliver on what it promised during campaigns,” he said.

The Saboti MP warned that failure to meet public expectations could have political consequences for the current administration.

“Leadership is about performance, not blame game,” Amisi said.

“If the president does not deliver, he risks becoming a one-term leader. Kenyans will ultimately decide based on results,” he added.

He urged leaders across the political divide to exercise restraint, embrace unity and prioritise development, warning that sustained political wrangles could undermine progress and erode public confidence in leadership. 

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Saboti MP Caleb Amisi Ex-President Uhuru Kenyatta President William Ruto Linda Mwananchi
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