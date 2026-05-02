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'Behave like a statesman': Cheruiyot slams Uhuru over political involvement

By Esther Nyambura | May. 2, 2026
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Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot. [File, Standard]

Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot has taken a swipe at former President Kenyatta Kenyatta, questioning his continued involvement in public political debates.

Speaking on Saturday, May 2, Cheruiyot said respect for former presidents is earned through conduct after leaving office, insisting that retired Heads of State must behave in a manner that commands respect.

“If you behave yourself like a retired president, people will respect you. But if you misbehave, people will deal with you like it is supposed to be dealt with,” he said.

According to the lawmaker, former leaders should refrain from what he termed unnecessary political commentary, warning that public criticism only attracts backlash.

“The late President Moi, when he retired in 2002, went to his farm in Kabarak and never bothered himself with the kind of silly monkey games that you are doing today in the Republic of Kenya,” he said.

“When Kibaki went on to retire, he respected the office that the people of Kenya had given him. He peacefully rested at home until the day God took him home,” he added, questioning Kenyatta’s continued political visibility.

“What is so special about you that after 10 years of presidency, instead of relaxing and respecting yourself, you are here addressing people all over the country?” the Kericho Senator posed.

He added that Kenyatta’s legacy in government fell short of expectations, saying promised development programmes were not delivered.

“You came and promised us the Big Four. You left office with Big Zero. None of those things was ever achieved,” he said.

His remarks come a day after Uhuru Kenyatta pushed back against critics questioning his continued political engagement.

Speaking in Narok, Kenyatta defended his participation in public discourse, insisting he has a constitutional right to speak and support political causes of his choice even in retirement.

“We worked with former President Moi and campaigned for the Orange and won, and Moi was not intimidated by Kibaki; he campaigned with us. When we lost our colleagues from Marsabit, such as Godana, Moi joined us and we campaigned and won those seats for KANU against Narc. These days, I speak on a few issues and I am told I am retired and should go home. Why was Moi not told to retire and go home?” Kenyatta posed.

According to the former Head of State, he is not in active politics, but has the right to campaign for his party.

“I seek no elective seat, but I am a Jubilee member. I have a right to campaign for my party," said Kenyatta.

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