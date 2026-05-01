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Atwoli urges IEBC to curb premature rallies, warns workers will suffer unrest

By Benard Lusigi and Mary Imenza | May. 1, 2026
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COTU Secretary-General Francis Atwoli [Joseph Kipsang, Standard]

Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli has called on the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to take firm action against what he termed premature political rallies, warning that workers will bear the greatest burden if political tensions escalate.

Speaking during Labour Day celebrations at Chavakali High School Grounds, Vihiga County, Atwoli expressed concern over rising political activity across the country despite the absence of an official campaign period, saying the trend risks undermining national stability and economic progress.

“We are very much concerned about the ongoing political rallies in this Republic,” Atwoli said. “We urge the IEBC to put a stop to this menace and ask Kenyans to wait until the commission releases the official campaign calendar for next year’s elections.”

He cautioned that unchecked political mobilisation and inflammatory rhetoric could deepen divisions that may later spill into instability.According to him, such a scenario would directly affect ordinary citizens, especially workers, women and children.

“At the end of the day, even if elections are carried out and whoever wins fairly, this polarisation might cause a problem in our country if we can’t put this on a stop,” he noted. “In any country where we have political turmoil or strife, it is workers, women and children who suffer.”

Atwoli emphasised that workers are the most vulnerable during periods of political unrest because they lack the means to shield themselves from economic shocks.
He warned that instability often disrupts livelihoods, slows down economic activity and reduces household incomes.

“Workers cannot run away,” he said, adding that political leaders who incite division often do not remain in affected areas when crises occur.
“These self-proclaimed leaders of the opposition will run away. You will not see them here. And they must be tamed by law,” he said, urging IEBC and other institutions to enforce electoral regulations strictly.

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Atwoli IEBC political rallies warning COTU secretary General Francis Atwoli premature election campaigns Kenya workers vulnerable political unrest
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