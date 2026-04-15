Six months of ODM rapid decline betrayal to Raila struggles

The late Prime Minister Raila Odinga. [File, Standard]

The legacy that the late Raila Odinga built over the decades, through blood, sweat, choking teargas fumes and tears, is at a crossroads as the country marks six months since his demise.

For a man who dedicated his life to a fight for social justice and had hoped ODM would live for several years beyond him, that dream is rapidly evaporating as greed, personal interests and betrayal threaten to delete his footprints.