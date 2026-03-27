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In photos: ODM at a crossroad

By Ronald Kipruto | Mar. 27, 2026
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A section of ODM leaders at the Special Delegates Convention at Jamhuri Grounds, Nairobi. March 27th, 2026 [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Even as sections of the Orange Democratic Movement leaders continue to stream in at the Special Delegates Convention (SDC) at Jamhuri Grounds, Nairobi, the day promises to be busy as another faction holds a separate meeting.

The “Linda Ground” team allied to Party Leader Oburu Odinga is hosting the SDC while a rival faction “Linda Mwananchi”, led by Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, is at the Ufungamano house.

The 3,000 delegates Jamhuri meeting today, which is ODMs first meeting since the death of the its Raila Odinga October 2025, are expected to deliberate on issues affecting the party.

ODM Chairman Oburu Odinga with ODM principles arrive at the 2026 special delegates convention at the Jamhuri, Nairobi on Friday March 17th 2026 [David Gichuru, Standard]

Currently, the mood at the Jamhuri Grounds is carnival with traditional dancers entertaining the crowd.

Today’s top of their agenda includes ratifying the National Governing Council’s resolution on party leadership and noting resolutions made by the National Executive Committee (NEC) last month.

In a letter dated March 5, ODM Acting Secretary-General Catherine Omanyo said the convention will bring together officials from 16 categories within the party.

They include members of the National Executive Committee, the Parliamentary Group, the Council of Governors and their deputies.

Other delegates will come from the ODM Youth League, the women’s league and representatives of persons with disabilities, among other party organs.

A section of ODM leaders at the Delegates Special Delegates Convention at Jamhuri Grounds, Nairobi. March 27th, 2026 [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

This even as the wait and see continues as to where the immediate Odinga family (Winnie, Raila Junior, Mama Ida, Ruth, among others will attend. 

Leaders already present at Jamhuri are Nairobi Women representative Esther Passaris, MP Mishi Mboko, and Former Nominated senator Agnes Zani, among others.

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ODM Wrangles Linda Mwananchi Linda Ground
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