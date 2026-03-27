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Police lob teargas to disperse youths attempting to force entry to ODM's meeting

By Okumu Modachi | Mar. 27, 2026
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Police officers escort away some of the Youths who tried to penetrate to the meeting during the ODM Special Delegates Convention at Jamhuru Grounds in Nairobi on March 27, 2026. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Security officers putting a human shield at Gong Road-Jamhuri Junction have lobbed teargas to disperse youths trying to force their way to the ODM Special Delegates Convention.

This was after the officers briefly engaged in a verbal exchange.

"Mtu unamuuliza message hana na anataka kuingia (you ask someone for a message which they don't have, yet they want to force their way)," The Standard heard a police officer utter.

"Hii ndio group inaenda kuvuriga mkutano huko, (this is the group that is going to disrupt the meeting), he added.

Junet Mohamed arrives at the holding area at the ODM's 2026 Special Delegates Convention at the Jamhuri Grounds in Nairobi on March 27, 2026.  [David Gichuru, Standard]

Those allowed to proceed told this publication that the officers were asking for a message showing that one had been invited to the SDC that is underway at Jamhuri Grounds, Nairobi.

Some expressed frustration with the security checks, arguing that it has not been the norm at party functions.

"Why must the police check me to attend Baba's party event?" said one attendee. "I wonder."

The teargas later proceeded along Ngong Road to push the youths further as tensions mounted.

Mombasa GovernorAbdulswamad Shariff Nassir arrive at the holding area at the ODM's 2026 Special Delegates Convention at the Jamhuri Grounds in Nairobi on March 27, 2026.  [David Gichuru, Standard]

The police have placed two layers of security along the Jamhuri Road, the first at the junction where it joins Ngong Road and another midway to ensure that those without an invitation do not gain access.

Boda boda operators have also been blocked from using the Jamhuri Road.

The youths have since been regrouping to find their way to the venue.

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Related Topics

ODM ODM Wrangles ODM Special Delegates Convention ODM Succession Battles
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