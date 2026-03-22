Keep off the Church, opposition leaders tell Ruto

Audio By Vocalize

Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka with DCP Leader Rigathi Gachagua at ACK Christ the King Church in Kahuro, Kiharu Constituency, Murang’a County on March 22, 2026. [Courtesy]

Opposition leaders have called on President William Ruto to respect the independence of the church, accusing his government of intimidating religious institutions and silencing dissenting voices.

Speaking during a church service in Kiharu Constituency, Murang'a County, the leaders urged the church to stand firm against what they described as political interference.

Eugene Wamalwa, leader of the Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K), said religious institutions should be free to carry out their spiritual mandate without interference from the state.

"The president has no power to direct the church. You should not pretend to be its patron and then begin to issue directives. We are here to urge you not to be intimidated," Wamalwa told the congregation.

He said the political climate had grown increasingly hostile, with verbal attacks giving way to outright intimidation targeting both opposition figures and the church.

"The insults the president has been throwing at leaders are now turning into intimidation. It is targeting both the opposition and the church," he said.

Wamalwa also warned against alleged plans to arrest opposition leaders, saying such moves would only deepen political tensions.

"We will not cede to intimidation. We are not scared. The freedoms of worship, movement, expression, association, and assembly do not depend on the president, they are constitutionally guaranteed," he said, invoking the legacy of pro-democracy icons Kenneth Matiba and Charles Rubia.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, also present at the service, went further, accusing the government of actively undermining the church's role in society.

"An attack on a place of worship is an act of terror," Gachagua said.

He alleged that the government had sent individuals to disrupt church gatherings and discredit religious institutions.

"You rode on the church to leadership, and then you turned against it. That is where you missed the mark," he said.

Gachagua declared that the relationship between the government and the church had broken down irreparably.

"The church has distanced itself from you now. Your goose is cooked, the horses have left the stable, and it is all your own undoing."

Wiper Democratic Movement leader Kalonzo Musyoka struck a more measured tone, urging the president to uphold his constitutional duty as a symbol of national unity.

"The president has to act in accordance with Article 73 of the Constitution," Musyoka said, warning that continued political confrontations risked destabilising the country.

"Kenyans are left wondering whether there is any leadership anymore."

Musyoka also condemned recent attacks on journalists, insisting the press must be free to operate without fear.

"Journalists are assaulted in public because they expose what has been happening at the State House. You cannot intimidate the media," he said.