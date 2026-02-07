×
'His actions are his own,' ODM disowns Oketch Salah

By Ronald Kipruto | Feb. 7, 2026

Businessman Oketch Salah and ODM National Chairperson Gladys Wanga. [File, Standard]

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has distanced itself from businessman Oketch Salah, saying his actions do not reflect the Party’s position.

In a statement, ODM National Chairperson Gladys Wanga said  any activities, statements, or engagements involving Salah are undertaken in his personal capacity.

“All official ODM activities, programs, and engagements are channelled through the Party Secretariat and are undertaken with the approval and guidance of the Party leadership, headed by Oburu Odinga,’’ said Wanga.

Wanga has also cautioned grassroots leaders, members, and supporters against participating in or organising activities in the name of ODM without prior consultation.

“No activities should be organised or conducted in the name of ODM without prior consultation and approval from the party leadership and the secretariat,” she said.

The statement follows a public spat between Salah and East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) MP Winnie Odinga.

The two have been at odds after Salah made claims on social media regarding Raila Odinga, which Winnie dismissed as false and misleading.

Speaking in a televised interview, Winnie described Salah’s remarks as “false and dangerous,” questioned his intentions, and said he was fabricating events.

“A flat-out lie that you were there at the time of my father’s death and you were not, and talking about things that did not occur, is quite dangerous and makes me question his intentions,” she said.

In the past, Odinga had publicly introduced Salah at a rally, referring to him as a ‘political son.’

Related Topics

ODM Tensions Oketch Salah Gladys Wanga
.

