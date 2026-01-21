Aspirants line up to challenge Governor Mwadime in 2027 Taita Taveta race

Former Governor Granton Samboja is seeking to recapture the seat in the 2027 General Election. [File, Standard]

Taita Taveta governor aspirants are lining up to take on the incumbent, Andrew Mwadime, in the 2027 elections. However, residents and leaders say voters will focus on the development track record of the aspirants.

The candidates include former Governor Granton Samboja, Senator Jones Mwaruma, Wundanyi MP Danson Mwashako and Mwatate MP Peter Shake. Others are former Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) managing director John Mwangemi, KPA Handling Equipment Manager Eng Anderson Mtalaki, and former Principal Secretary Margaret Mwakima.

Woman Representative Lydia Haika withdrew from the male-dominated race and declared interest in the senatorial seat.

Interestingly, Mwaruma and Mwashako teamed up to support Governor Mwadime in the 2022 polls to defeat Samboja, who is now seeking a political comeback.

Samboja has already hit the ground running and is distributing thousands of branded matchboxes as a strategy to re-engage voters in a bid to recapture the seat. The matchboxes seen by The Standard are emblazoned with the former governor’s photo and his name, “Mshapa Granton Samboja, 2027 Governor, Taita Taveta.”

Samboja, Mwaruma, Mwashako, Mwangemi and Mtalaki have already formed their campaign teams and strategically deployed close allies who are traversing both urban and rural areas.

“Voters will look at the humility and development performance of the aspirants for the county’s top seat, and the race will not be as easy as many think. Candidates must tell the electorate what they have done,” said Apostle Claud Mnyambo.

He said local elected leaders have failed to address thorny issues such as land ownership, persistent water shortages and human-wildlife conflict. Apostle Mnyambo also cited low education standards, high poverty and unemployment levels, and perennial hunger.

“Instead of working with the sitting governor to help address pertinent issues affecting the local community, some elected leaders have resorted to early campaigns,” he noted.

“We will not be looking at political parties, but at the capabilities of individual candidates to lead the county. Those who have started bragging that they are better candidates will be ashamed,” Apostle Mnyambo told The Standard.

In the 2022 polls, political parties posted mixed fortunes, with ODM winning only the senatorial seat, while UDA clinched the woman representative seat and one assembly seat in the region. The Wiper Party won parliamentary seats in Voi, Taveta and Wundanyi constituencies.

On Wednesday, Samboja, who is also the board chairman of the Pyrethrum Processing Company (PPCK), said he is prepared to battle it out with other candidates to recapture the county’s top seat in the next polls. He claimed he lost the seat after some elected leaders ganged up to support incumbent Governor Mwadime.

Samboja warned his rivals of a bruising political contest in the next elections.

Mwashako and Dr Mwakima said there is little to show in terms of development despite the county government receiving billions of shillings from the exchequer.

Speaking separately, the aspirants said the county has received more than Sh49 billion, including conditional grants, since 2013, but there is little to show on the ground.

“Where did the money go? I will root out corruption,” said Mwashako.

“It is not normal. Kwale and Kilifi counties have performed better in education and health, among other sectors that drive the economy. Those not meeting the expectations of the electorate will be voted out in the next polls,” he added.

Dr Mwakima faulted the county government for the slow pace of development despite the region’s rich resources.

However, Mwadime’s administration has defended its development record, citing initiatives in agriculture, education through bursaries, health services, and infrastructure such as water systems, though challenges persist, particularly regarding national park revenue and land disputes.

The governor said that, contrary to his rivals’ claims, his administration has earned national recognition after the county Public Service Board was named the best among all 47 counties, winning the prestigious Champions for Governance Award.

Mwadime vowed to defend his seat, noting that the award has been celebrated as a major step in strengthening professionalism, accountability and integrity within the county public service.

He said the recognition reflects the success of deliberate reforms and strategic investments his administration has made in human resource management.

The governor challenged political rivals seeking to unseat him to focus on delivering their promises first.

“At the end of these five years, there is a prescribed campaign period so that every prospective aspirant gets a fair chance to sell their agenda to the electorate. This is the foundation of our democracy, and this is how it should be done,” Mwadime told his rivals.