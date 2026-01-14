×
UDA tasks Ruto to open ODM coalition talks ahead of 2027 polls

By Mate Tongola | Jan. 14, 2026
The National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting was chaired by UDA party leader and President William Ruto. 

The United Democratic Alliance's (UDA) National Executive Committee has tasked its party leader, President Ruto to initiate talks with ODM to negotiate a coalition agreement ahead of 2027 polls.

In a communication seen by The Standard, the committee noted ODM’s decision to initiate structured negotiations with UDA within the Kenya Kwanza Coalition to formalise the partnership through a coalition agreement ahead of the elections.

"The NEC also cited the consensus between the two parties that led to mutual support for candidates in the November 27, 2025 by-elections, where UDA and ODM jointly won all contested Senate and National Assembly seats," the report stated.

On national politics, the NEC discussed the ongoing partnership between UDA and ODM, noting key outcomes, including the adoption of the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) Report of 2024.

Also to be considered is the formation of a broad-based administration that includes ODM members, and the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on a 10-point agenda alongside a bipartisan implementation committee.

The resolutions were made during a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting chaired by UDA party leader and President William Ruto. 

At the same time, the party has also ordered repeat grassroots elections in several polling centres and endorsed the strengthening of its political partnership with the ODM.

The meeting received briefings from the National Elections Board (NEB) and the Electoral and Nomination Dispute Resolution Committee (ENDRC) on the recently concluded grassroots elections held on January 10, 2026, across 20 counties.

"According to the NEC, the exercise attracted 492,439 candidates who contested for 231,770 seats in 17,953 polling centres.

A total of 2.4 million party members participated, with men accounting for 56 percent of those elected and women for 44 percent," a statement from the party read in part.

However, the NEC directed the NEB to conduct repeat elections within 30 days in all polling centres where the exercise either failed to take place or where participation was deemed inadequate. 

.

