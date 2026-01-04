ODM seeks early coalition talks in Ruto government

Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo says ODM would continue honouring the broad-based government arrangement initiated by the late party leader Raila Odinga. [File, Standard]

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leaders have renewed calls for a pre-election coalition agreement ahead of the 2027 General Election, insisting the party will remain in the broad-based government.

The leaders spoke on Friday at Mahaya Vocational Training Centre in Rarieda constituency, with Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi, Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo, and Bondo MP Gideon Ochanda in attendance.

Otiende said ODM would continue honouring the broad-based government arrangement initiated by the late party leader Raila Odinga.

“Raila left us in the broad-based government and we are going to continue in that direction,”he said.

However, Otiende said remaining in the broad-based government does not stop ODM from negotiating a pre-election coalition agreement.

“That is not to say that we should not negotiate. Even as we negotiate, we intend to maintain ODM as the biggest and largest political party,” he said.

The MP, who hinted at participating in the drafting of the coalition framework, said he would work closely with the party leadership to ensure ODM enters binding and structured negotiations.

Ochanda said the Nyanza region stands to gain from the broad-based arrangement, particularly in terms of development.

“We have seen a number of development projects in this part of the country that had been sidelined for a long time. Supporting this government in the next election will give us the advantage of negotiating for more,” said Ochanda.

Wandayi echoed the sentiments, urging the ODM leadership to fast-track the pre-election negotiations. “ODM will be led by the party leader Oburu Oginga, and we should give him the authority to kick-start the process,” said Wandayi.

He said early negotiations would help build a strong and united political movement ahead of the 2027 polls.

Wandayi also called on members of the ODM National Executive Council (NEC) to stop engaging in public spats, urging them to respect party structures and leadership. “Let them respect the party leader and wait for his direction as far as the party stands,” he said.

The Energy CS took issue with ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna, warning him against publicly disrespecting fellow party leaders, saying internal wrangles only serve to weaken the party.