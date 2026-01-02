Nyoro to Ruto: Stop politics of distraction, focus on governance

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro addresses the media in his office at the KICC, Nairobi, on December 31, 2025. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]
Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro has accused President William Ruto of deploying political foot soldiers to insult former President Uhuru Kenyatta in order to manufacture narratives and divert attention from issues affecting Kenyans.
