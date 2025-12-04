×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

UDA to hold grassroots elections in 20 counties including Nakuru, Kiambu

By David Njaaga | Dec. 4, 2025
UDA Party Secretary-General Hassan Omar Hassan. [File, Standard]

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) will hold grassroots elections in 20 counties on Saturday, January 10, 2026, the party’s National Elections Board (NEB) announces.

Registration for aspirants opens Thursday, December 4, at noon and closes at 5 pm on December 23.

The elections will cover counties that have not yet held polls, including Baringo, Bomet, Elgeyo Marakwet, Kericho, Nakuru, Nandi, Trans Nzoia, Uasin Gishu, Samburu, Embu, Kiambu, Kirinyaga, Laikipia, Meru, Murang’a, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Tharaka‑Nithi, Kakamega and Vihiga.

“The elections will cover counties that have not yet held polls,” noted Anthony Mwaura, NEB chairman.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

“After registration, candidates can campaign up to election day. Further details on polling procedures and guidelines will be provided in the coming days,” he added.

The decision follows a joint meeting of the UDA National Executive Committee (NEC) and the National Elections Board, chaired by Deputy Party Leader Prof Kithure Kindiki.

The meeting resolved to hold the elections in the remaining counties that were not part of previous rounds.

UDA previously conducted grassroots elections across 22 counties in April 2025, with more than 113,800 candidates registering to contest.

 The January 2026 elections will cover the remaining counties not included in that phase.

The party said these polls aim to deepen internal participation and strengthen local structures ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

National Elections Board UDA Grassroots Elections Kithure Kindiki Anthony Mwaura
.

Latest Stories

Global firm acquires local insurance platform mTek
Global firm acquires local insurance platform mTek
Business
By Nanjinia Wamuswa
48 mins ago
Governor Mutuma recounts interaction with slain Meru blogger
Courts
By Kimaku Chege
48 mins ago
Second case filed against Mombasa's Sh17b waste tender
Courts
By Joackim Bwana
48 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

NCCK: Ruto is toying with youth future, time to reclaim it
By Josphat Thiong’o and George Njunge 48 mins ago
NCCK: Ruto is toying with youth future, time to reclaim it
Sonko millions trigger agency fight
By Kamau Muthoni 48 mins ago
Sonko millions trigger agency fight
Treasury rakes in Sh245b from Safaricom sale transaction
By Brian Ngugi and Graham Kajilwa 48 mins ago
Treasury rakes in Sh245b from Safaricom sale transaction
Ruto inks health deal amid fears Kenya will give up key patient data
By Mercy Kahenda 48 mins ago
Ruto inks health deal amid fears Kenya will give up key patient data
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved