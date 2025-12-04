UDA to hold grassroots elections in 20 counties including Nakuru, Kiambu

UDA Party Secretary-General Hassan Omar Hassan. [File, Standard]

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) will hold grassroots elections in 20 counties on Saturday, January 10, 2026, the party’s National Elections Board (NEB) announces.

Registration for aspirants opens Thursday, December 4, at noon and closes at 5 pm on December 23.

The elections will cover counties that have not yet held polls, including Baringo, Bomet, Elgeyo Marakwet, Kericho, Nakuru, Nandi, Trans Nzoia, Uasin Gishu, Samburu, Embu, Kiambu, Kirinyaga, Laikipia, Meru, Murang’a, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Tharaka‑Nithi, Kakamega and Vihiga.

“The elections will cover counties that have not yet held polls,” noted Anthony Mwaura, NEB chairman.

“After registration, candidates can campaign up to election day. Further details on polling procedures and guidelines will be provided in the coming days,” he added.

The decision follows a joint meeting of the UDA National Executive Committee (NEC) and the National Elections Board, chaired by Deputy Party Leader Prof Kithure Kindiki.

The meeting resolved to hold the elections in the remaining counties that were not part of previous rounds.

UDA previously conducted grassroots elections across 22 counties in April 2025, with more than 113,800 candidates registering to contest.

The January 2026 elections will cover the remaining counties not included in that phase.

The party said these polls aim to deepen internal participation and strengthen local structures ahead of the 2027 General Election.