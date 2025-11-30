Ruto urges youth to embrace responsibility, build strong families

Caption

President William Ruto has called on young people to embrace responsibility, build families, and play an active role in shaping the country’s future.

Speaking during a service at AIC Milimani Church in Nairobi on Sunday, the President underscored the importance of strong families, accountable leadership and reliance on God in

securing Kenya’s long-term stability.

Ruto expressed concern over the rising age at which young people are getting married, warning that delayed family formation could weaken social structures. Citing his own

experience, he noted that he married the First Lady, Rachel Ruto, at 25.

“I keep encouraging young people to get married… Nowadays 25 is considered too young. Many are almost hitting 30 and beyond,” he said, urging the youth to take up family

responsibilities.

Ruto praised those choosing marriage, saying every parent hopes to see their children start families. “If you love a lady, please marry her and find a family. That is when you will be

responsible,” he said.

Turning to the recently concluded by-elections, the President urged Kenyans to pray for newly elected leaders, emphasising that leadership is divinely ordained.

“This week we had elections in different levels. Please pray for those elected and those serving so that we can discover God’s will for our leadership,” he said, adding that no leader

assumes office “by default or by chance.”

Ruto welcomed the new leaders and said he looks forward to working with them to “take this country to the next level.”

He also highlighted strides made in stabilising the economy over the past three years. The President said Kenya had faced serious challenges in areas such as education, health,

and economic performance, but reforms and discipline had delivered progress.

“Three years ago we were struggling with the economy… God has healed our economy,” he said.

Ruto outlined plans to expand infrastructure, noting that new roads being constructed across the country will spur economic opportunities and accelerate growth.

The President reaffirmed his ambition to transform Kenya into a first-world nation within a generation.

“I have no doubt that it is possible to move Kenya from a third-world country to a first-world country before I die,” he said, noting that by the time he reaches 90, he hopes the

country will have achieved the milestone.

He concluded with a message of optimism: “Who said Kenya cannot move from a third to a first world? We can do it. Believe me, we will do it.”